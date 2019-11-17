Un uomo capisce da rumori strani che nella sua soffitta c’è qualcosa di anomalo ma quando scopre cosa li provoca rimane inorridito

Un uomo, Bob viveva con la moglie in una casa molto vecchia
con una soffitta . Da diverso tempo i due sentivano che dalla soffitta
provenivano dei rumori strani ma in un primo momento pensavano si trattasse di
scricchiolii dovuti alla vetustà della abitazione.
Con il passare del tempo, però, questi strani e inquietanti
rumori aumentavano tanto che l’uomo decise di salire sulla soffitta e capire
cosa stesse accadendo. L’uomo pensava, nella peggiore delle ipotesi, di
trovarsi di fronte qualche ratto ma mai si sarebbe immaginato che a fare tutti
quei rumori era un serpente molto grande.
L’uomo chiamò immediatamente il Sarasota Animal Control e,
quando arrivarono , gli spiegarono che il serpente che era a casa sua era di
una specie molto velenosa.
L’uomo vide insieme agli agenti del Sarasota che il serpente
aveva scavato nei muri e si era fatto strada e, dunque era quasi impossibile
arrivare a prenderlo perché lo spazio scavato era giusto quello che gli
permetteva di muoversi.
Allora Bob si ricordò di avere un amico esperto nella
cattura di animali pericolosi . Mark Lampart e si rivolse a lui.
Per fortuna Mark un po’ lo tranquilizzò dicendogli che non
era un serpente velenoso ma. Comunque. era così grosso che la sua stretta
poteva essere fatale per l’uomo.
