Torna a casa prima dal lavoro e trova la moglie in dolce compagnia, quello che accade è terribile

Da
Andrea Lojodice
-
0
99

Un uomo di 38 anni è tornato prima a casa dal lavoro e ha trovato la moglie in compagnia dell’amante di 49 anni,. Il marito tradito è stato assalito da una furia cieca e ha iniziato a picchiare selvaggiamente i due che non potevano certo accampare alcuna scusa per giustificare la scena di cui erano protagonisti.

Il marito ha picchiato in modo violentissimo sia la moglie che l’amante di quest’ultima tanto che per entrambi è stato necessario il ricovero in ospedale. Ad avere la peggio l’amante che ha riportato ferite gravissime al volto mentre la moglie ha riportatola frattura di qualche costola.

Sono intervenute le forze dell’ordine  che hanno proceduto  nei confronti del marito per lesioni personali aggravate.

Condividi
Loading...

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore