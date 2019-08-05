Prendono un taxi e dimenticano 250mila, il tassista se ne accorge e si comporta così

Da
Andrea Lojodice
-
0
102

Una coppia di anziani aveva  chiamato il taxi e si era fatta prendere da una banca e aveva chiesto di essere accompagnata a casa.

Prima di scendere dal taxi, però, si era dimenticata di prendere la busta che conteneva 250.000,00 euro.

Il tassita era andato via a prendere un altro cliente ma, prima che il cliente salisse nell’auto aveva visto la busta e si era accorto del contenuto. A quel punto , senza esitare un attimo, ha chiamato in centrale e si è fatto dare indicazioni sul nominativo della coppia di anziani. Così si era diretto a casa loro e aveva riconsegnato la busta. La donna, piangendo e bianca come un cencio, lo ha ringraziato e lui ha chiesto solo 12 euro, il costo della chiamata per andare a casa consegnare la busta. Il tassita si chiama Thomas Güntner e la vicenda è accaduta a Würzburg, in Germania.

Condividi
Loading...

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore