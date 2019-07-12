Uomo ricchissimo non si rassegna alla separazione dalla moglie , ecco cosa escogita di sconvolgente pur di averla sempre vicina

Un uomo, dopo 35 anni di matrimonio era ancora
innamoratissimo della moglie che, però, non ricambiava più i suoi sentimenti.
La donna, dunque, ha chiesto la separazione e per l’uomo è stato un dolore
terribile. L’uomo ha, infatti, raccontato che per lui la moglie era l’unica
donna al mondo con cui voleva stare anche perché era stata la sua prima
esperienza e la donna con cui era diventato milionario e per questo non voleva
e non poteva rassegnarsi alla separazione. Poiché la moglie non ne voleva
proprio più sapere di lui ha pensato di rivolgersi ad un sito che si occupava
proprio di quello che lui voleva, creare bambole gonfiabili. E così si è fatto
realizzare una bambola identica alla moglie.
