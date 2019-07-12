Uomo ricchissimo non si rassegna alla separazione dalla moglie , ecco cosa escogita di sconvolgente pur di averla sempre vicina

Da
Andrea Lojodice
-
0
304

Un uomo, dopo 35 anni di matrimonio era ancora innamoratissimo della moglie che, però, non ricambiava più i suoi sentimenti. La donna, dunque, ha chiesto la separazione e per l’uomo è stato un dolore terribile. L’uomo ha, infatti, raccontato che per lui la moglie era l’unica donna al mondo con cui voleva stare anche perché era stata la sua prima esperienza e la donna con cui era diventato milionario e per questo non voleva e non poteva rassegnarsi alla separazione. Poiché la moglie non ne voleva proprio più sapere di lui ha pensato di rivolgersi ad un sito che si occupava proprio di quello che lui voleva, creare bambole gonfiabili. E così si è fatto realizzare una bambola identica alla moglie.

Condividi
Loading...

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore