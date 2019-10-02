Bambino raccoglie per strada un oggetto e lo porta a scuola , quando lo vedono i maestri si scatena il panico

Un bambino mentre andava a scuola ha raccolto per terra un oggetto che lo ha incuriosito e lo ha portato a scuola. Arrivato in classe lo ha mostrato ai maestri che si sono subito allarmati e hanno chiamato le forze dell’ordine. Questa vicenda è accaduta in Svezia, a Kristianstad.

I maestri hanno subito capito che il bambino aveva raccolto da terra una granata e in pochi minuti si è scatenato il panico.

Il bambino aveva trovato l’oggetto in un campo di tiro militare a Rinkaby, a una decina di chilometri da Kristianstad.

Un portavoce della polizia all’AFP ha così dichiarato:  “Non sappiamo quale potrebbe essere l’entità del danno” .

Per fortuna un maestro ha capito subito di cosa si trattava perchè se il bambino non l’avesse mostrata e si fosse messo a giocare si sarebbe verificata una tragedia che avrebbe riguardato l’intera scuola.

La grata è stata poi disinnescata e tutto è andato a finire nel verso giusto.

